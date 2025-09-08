Drive Home The Savings: GST 2.0 Triggers Price Cut By Mahindra, Maruti, Nissan, Toyota And Others

Leading Indian carmakers have announced steep price cuts across their portfolios after the GST Council reduced tax rates on automobiles last week.

Under the next-generation GST reforms, the government has lowered the goods and services tax rate on small cars from 28% to 18%, while luxury vehicles now attract a flat 40% rate.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, on-road prices are expected to fall 5-8% on average, with passenger vehicles seeing reductions of 2-9% in overall cost. Automakers have moved quickly to pass on the benefit, announcing cuts ranging from thousands to a few lakhs across several models.