Donald Trump To Repeal Biden-Era Fuel Efficiency Standards: What This Means For Automakers

United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will repeal Biden-era fuel efficiency standards. The move is aimed at relaxing fuel-efficiency requirements for millions of new cars and light trucks, marking Trump’s fresh efforts to ease pollution rules.

“We are officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome, horrible actually, Cafe standards that imposed expensive restrictions,” Trump said in an Oval Office announcement, flanked by top auto executives, including the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis. “It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate,” the US President added.

Trump’s latest announcement means that gasoline-powered vehicles will now face fewer emission curbs. According to a Guardian report, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US and the move is likely to worsen climate change.