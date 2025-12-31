December Auto Sales Preview: Maruti Likely To See Volume Pickup, EV Two-Wheelers Set To Shine

India’s auto industry is closing the year with solid momentum, as per Nomura's latest report. Demand is being helped by GST cuts, the wedding season and steady freight activity, which is keeping showrooms and transporters busy, noted the brokerage.

Carmakers continue to see healthy inquiries and walk-ins, when it comes to passenger vehicles. Interest is particularly strong in higher-end models, and year-end discounts are helping conversions. New launches such as Maruti Suzuki’s electric Vitara and Tata Motors’ Sierra are drawing attention, with dealers reporting healthy booking pipelines.

The commercial vehicle market, Nomura says, is seeing clear signs of revival, stating that higher freight rates and better fleet operator profitability are encouraging fresh purchases and replacements.

Two-wheeler makers are also enjoying a strong month, adds the brokerage. Better affordability after GST cuts and wedding-related purchases are driving demand, says the brokerage. After a weak base last year, retail activity has improved meaningfully, and manufacturers expect this momentum to sustain into the next financial year.

Nomura notes that tractor demand remains healthy, supported by good reservoir levels, farm cash flows and seasonal agricultural activity. GST cuts have also helped sentiment in rural markets.

Electric two-wheelers continue to gain ground. Nomura believes that established players such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy are maintaining healthy shares, while others are seeing some moderation in volumes.