MotoPOV | China’s Licence Raj And The Rare Earth Crisis

You can’t build a car without rare earths, or ‘Made in China’ written somewhere on it.

Magnets made with rare earth elements are used in anything with a motor in a car—from “rolling” up a window to adjusting seats and air-conditioning. In an electric vehicle, the motor cannot do without a rare-earth armature. They are cheap—the rare-earth magnets contribute less than 5% of a vehicle’s cost—but the fact India imported 540 tonnes last year shows how crucial a component they are.

Naturally, any disruption in the supply chain will upend vehicle manufacturing globally. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

China, the world’s biggest producer of rare earth elements with more than 90% processing capacity, has put in place a licence regime for global suppliers in the aftermath of a trade war with the United States. The licence includes an end-use clause: the rare earths cannot be used for military purposes or routed to the US in any form.

The application process is arduous, to say the least.

An Indian supplier has to initiate the process for a new licence via the Directorate General of Foreign Trade of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. A physical file with the application and necessary documents will then go to the Ministry of External Affairs. Upon further whetting, this file will be submitted to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

At this juncture, if everything is in place, the embassy will ship the physical documents to the rare earths supplier in Mainland China. The supplier will submit the file to the provisional government. After another round of checks, the physical documents will finally get delivered to China’s Ministry of Commerce in Beijing.

The process takes 45 days. There’s no guarantee of approval.

“There is a real issue at hand,” an auto components maker told me. “Yes, we are covered for the next one to three months but by the end of July, there will be supply issues.”