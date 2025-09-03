China's Dreame, Known For Robot Vacuums, Aims To Beat Bugatti With Electric Hypercar By 2027

Chinese company Dreame Technology plans to build the world’s fastest car by 2027. Known for its robot vacuum cleaners, the company is now planning to foray into the electric supercar market, Autoblog reported on Tuesday.

Dreame has directly challenged supercar maker Bugatti. The Xiaomi-backed confirmed confirmed its first car will be an electric hypercar targeting the ultra-luxury market. Bugatti is the performance benchmark, according to a report by Autocar.

A team of 1,000 people will work on the project, which is being labelled as a bold move for a newcomer.

“Our dream is to create the fastest car in the world,” a letter to employees announcing the project said. “Great dreams are born from fearlessness,” the letter mentioned, according to Autoblog.

Dreame says it has created a team of about 1,000 skilled engineers and experts to build its electric hypercar. The group includes former executives from major car brands. The team will be focussing on research and development, production and quality.