China's Dreame, Known For Robot Vacuums, Aims To Beat Bugatti With Electric Hypercar By 2027
Xiaomi-backed Dreame confirmed its first car will be an electric hypercar targeting the ultra-luxury market.
Chinese company Dreame Technology plans to build the world’s fastest car by 2027. Known for its robot vacuum cleaners, the company is now planning to foray into the electric supercar market, Autoblog reported on Tuesday.
Dreame has directly challenged supercar maker Bugatti. The Xiaomi-backed confirmed confirmed its first car will be an electric hypercar targeting the ultra-luxury market. Bugatti is the performance benchmark, according to a report by Autocar.
A team of 1,000 people will work on the project, which is being labelled as a bold move for a newcomer.
“Our dream is to create the fastest car in the world,” a letter to employees announcing the project said. “Great dreams are born from fearlessness,” the letter mentioned, according to Autoblog.
Dreame says it has created a team of about 1,000 skilled engineers and experts to build its electric hypercar. The group includes former executives from major car brands. The team will be focussing on research and development, production and quality.
The company believes its background in high-speed electric motors, like one used in its vacuums that reaches 2,00,000 rpm, could help in making a high-performance vehicle.
“The luxury automotive sector has been missing a truly intelligent electric hypercar brand,” the company said. “While traditional ultra-luxury brands like Bugatti and Bentley have been slow to embrace electrification and intelligence, Dreame will redefine what constitutes ultra-luxury in the next automotive era,” Autoblog quoted the firm as stating.
Dreame’s bold claims are expected to draw attention from Bugatti’s sibling brand Rimac, maker of the Nevera, and China’s BYD, whose Yangwang U9 recently set a new electric speed record.
The leading smart home cleaning device maker’s tech expertise goes beyond just motors. Dreame Technology has developed vision recognition, AI-based path planning and spatial modelling. These systems were originally built for their robot vacuum cleaners. Now, the company is eyeing the use of these technologies in its upcoming electric vehicle project.
By the end of 2024, it had filed over 6,300 patents worldwide. Many are closely related to EV technologies, the Autocar report added. The company also has a strong global presence. It operates in over 100 countries and has over 6,000 retail centres.