CarTrade Tech Launches 'Super Series' To Streamline Used Car Dealerships

CarTrade Tech Limited, the parent entity of CarWale, BikeWale, Shriram Automall, and OLX India, officially launched its "Super Series" initiative on Tuesday. The new integrated solution aims to consolidate the company's digital assets to better support the used car dealer ecosystem.

The Super Series represents a first-of-its-kind platform that merges the operational strengths of OLX India and CarWale. The integration is designed to provide dealers with a unified interface to manage sales, optimise vehicle sourcing, and expand their digital footprint, the company said in their exchange filing.

By leveraging CarTrade Tech’s extensive reach, the initiative promises to transform the way dealers engage with buyers and sellers in India’s rapidly evolving used car ecosystem.