CarTrade Tech Launches 'Super Series' To Streamline Used Car Dealerships
The Super Series represents a first-of-its-kind platform that merges the operational strengths of OLX India and CarWale.
CarTrade Tech Limited, the parent entity of CarWale, BikeWale, Shriram Automall, and OLX India, officially launched its "Super Series" initiative on Tuesday. The new integrated solution aims to consolidate the company's digital assets to better support the used car dealer ecosystem.
The Super Series represents a first-of-its-kind platform that merges the operational strengths of OLX India and CarWale. The integration is designed to provide dealers with a unified interface to manage sales, optimise vehicle sourcing, and expand their digital footprint, the company said in their exchange filing.
By leveraging CarTrade Tech’s extensive reach, the initiative promises to transform the way dealers engage with buyers and sellers in India’s rapidly evolving used car ecosystem.
Vinay Sanghi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of CarTrade Tech Limited, said, "The used car ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly, and dealers are at the center of this transformation. With Super Series, we are bringing together the combined strength of OLX India and CarWale to help dealers accelerate sales, improve sourcing efficiency, and strengthen digital presence.”
With this strategic move, CarTrade Tech reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and growth in India’s automotive sector.
CarTrade Tech currently operates one of India’s largest and most trusted automotive marketplaces, attracting over 85 million unique visitors every month and partnering with more than 12,000 used car dealers.
CarTrade Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 1.16% to Rs 2,864 apiece. This compares to a 0.44% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.28 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.29
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' rating and three maintain a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3071.70 implies an upside of 7.7%.