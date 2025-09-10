BYD’s Senior Management Set To Visit India As Modi-Xi Reset Ties

A BYD representative did not respond to an email seeking comments on their senior leadership’s plans for visiting India or introducing a new cheaper car.

India’s resumption of business visas for Chinese travelers provides BYD with an opportunity to expand its presence in the country, something that had seemed out of reach just a few months ago amid frosty Sino-Indian ties. The diplomatic thaw is now expected to give BYD its best shot at establishing itself in the Indian market since its proposal to set up a manufacturing base in the country was rejected in 2023.

BYD plans to price the Atto 2 well under the 2-million-rupee ($22,690) threshold despite a 70% local levy imposed on imported cars, underscoring intensifying competition in the mass market segment. Vinfast Auto Ltd. last week announced the rollout of its VF6, a compact SUV and its cheapest model in India, with a starting price of 1.6 million rupees.

BYD already offers four models in India including the Atto 3, and is the fourth-largest electric carmaker in India by sales. The company is also planning to seek local regulatory approval for roadworthiness that would enable it to import more vehicles than the current quota of 2,500 cars a year, the people said.

On his visit, Zhang is expected to meet with Indian federal government officials in New Delhi before inspecting BYD’s passenger vehicle plant, the people said, adding that a few engineers already have been cleared to travel in recent weeks and that vice-president level executives are expected to follow soon.

Other BYD senior leaders will apply for visas in the next few weeks, one of the people said.