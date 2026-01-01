BYD Sells 4.6 Million Vehicles In 2025, Meets Revised Sales Goal

BYD Co. met its full-year sales target and likely surpassed Tesla Inc. to become the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker in 2025 — a milestone overshadowed by a challenging outlook for the Chinese auto market in the year ahead.

The carmaker delivered 4.6 million vehicles last year, up 7.7% from 2024, according to a statement. That’s in line with the full-year goal the company lowered in September.

BYD and its rivals face growing pressure in the coming year as China scales back some incentives supporting EV purchases. An influx of new models is also making domestic competition even fiercer, while trade barriers pose challenges for BYD’s ambitions to expand overseas.