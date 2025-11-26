Buying Tesla Model Y In India? EV Giant Projects 30% Cost Recovery Within Five Years

Tesla Inc. expects Indian consumers to recover about one-third of the Model Y's Rs 60 lakh price tag in fuel and maintenance savings within five years, the US electric maker company's India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said on Wednesday.

Indian customers can save around Rs 20 lakh while buying a Model Y in terms of maintenance and petrol costs, Agarwal said at an event in Gurugram, news agency Reuters reported.

He also said the car has a high resale value and the cost of home charging is one tenth of petrol prices.

Tesla entered India in July and priced its Model Y about 30% higher than the cost of the car in the US due to high import tariffs. Elon Musk complained about New Delhi's tariff policy.

Despite the premium pricing, early traction has been strong, with data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association showing Tesla registered 104 units in retail during September and October on the Vahan portal.

The company is expanding its India footprint with the launch of its first full-scale centre in Gurugram, signaling a major push to boost volumes and retail visibility in the domestic market. Located at Orchid Business Park, Sector 48, this centre will offer booking, delivery, servicing, and charging services all under one roof, following the model of Tesla’s global centres.

This will be the third center in the country, after the first center at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and the second one at Aerocity in New Delhi.

Tesla had said Mumbai and Delhi will each get four charging stations soon. Mumbai will house 16 superchargers spread across Thane, BKC, Lower Parel and Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi will get 16 superchargers spread across Aerocity, Saket, Golf Course Road and Noida.