TVS Motor Unveils Ntorq 150: Check Price, Range And Key Specifications

TVS Motor Co. launched the TVS Ntorq 150 on Thursday, presenting it as India's quickest hyper sport scooter. The two-wheeler, aimed at attracting Gen Z riders, has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,19,000 (ex-showroom, all-India).

The TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc air-cooled O3CTech engine delivering 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter can go from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 104 km/h.

The design is inspired by stealth aircraft, featuring a striking forward-biased stance with aerodynamic winglets, multipoint projector headlamps and a signature ‘T’ tail lamp. The naked handlebars and coloured alloy wheels amplify its sporty appeal, while the race-tuned suspension and performance exhaust underpin its dynamic character.

The TVS Ntorq 150 is available in two variants, with an attractive colour palette to suit diverse tastes: Stealth Silver, Racing Red and Turbo Blue for the base model; Nitro Green, Racing Red and Turbo Blue for the TFT variant. It includes a gaming console-inspired hi-res TFT boasting over 50 connected features through TVS SmartXonnect.

On the technology front, the two-wheeler comes with Alexa integration, smartwatch connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, last parked location, call and message alerts, ride modes and over-the-air updates.

Safety features include ABS and traction control, crash and theft alerts, hazard lamps, emergency brake warnings and follow-me headlamps. Rider comfort is enhanced with telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z centre stand and a convenient 22-litre under-seat storage space.

"The introduction of the all new TVS NTORQ 150, is designed to meet the evolving high-performance aspirations of the Gen Z!" Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president, head commuter and EV business, said. "TVS NTORQ 150, India’s first hyper sport scooter with its hyper futuristic design, hyper tuned performance, and hyper connected tech will thrill its riders, and significantly strengthen and expand the TVS NTORQ brand franchise."

“In fact, TVS NTORQ 150 is inspired by the learnings from all our riders and will further strengthen our scooter portfolio," Gaurav Gupta, president of India two-wheeler business at TVS Motor, said. "Combining race-inspired performance, advanced connectivity, and first-in-segment safety and control features, the scooter will delight the consumers and significantly build brand love."