Tesla Bot, Test Drives & More: Elon Musk-Led EV Maker Unveils First All-In-One Experience Centre In India

Tesla announced on Wednesday that it would open its first centralised Tesla centre in Gurugram and it is intended to serve an all-in-one function to customers, according to reports.

The new Gurugram centre allows customers to explore the latest EV technologies, take Model Y test drives, use V4 Superchargers and access service support in one location.

It also showcases the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot, which utilises actuators and sensors designed by Tesla to comprehend and navigate its surroundings.

Visitors will be able to avail retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, separating it from experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi, where the vehicles are merely displayed.

The firm has commenced deliveries of the Model Y, retailing at Rs 59.89 lakh, and said customers can get back close to one-third of the EV's cost in four to five years via savings on fuel and maintenance savings.

Tesla said that the expansion is a part of its broader mission to improve air quality in Indian metro cities via a rapid transition to electric mobility. The centre will be managed by Sharad Agarwal, the former head of Lamborghini India.

Serving as general manager for Tesla India, Sharad Agarwal said that improving air quality in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, which face severe pollution, needs a faster shift to electric vehicles.

"Cities like Delhi and Mumbai grapple with severe pollution. Improving air quality requires a shift towards electric mobility,” he said, adding that Tesla vehicles globally helped reduce 32 million tonnes of carbon emissions after delivering over 8 million cars worldwide.

Reiterating the company’s sustainability mission, Agarwal said Tesla was focused not only on its products but also on the integrated customer experience.

"Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition towards sustainability… We look at the entire journey—from how we sell to how we deliver products," he said.

Tesla currently operates superchargers in Delhi and Mumbai, with another to be activated in Gurugram soon. With the upcoming commissioning of the Gurugram charging station, Tesla will operate four charging stations across India, equipped with 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

The company is also exploring tie-ups with hotels and commercial establishments to support guest charging.

Agarwal added that Tesla follows a direct-to-consumer sales model and noted that frequent software updates help maintain strong resale value. Tesla released 250 updates in 2024, and 90 updates so far this year.

The Model Y in India comes in two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive with a 64kWh battery and a claimed 500 km range, and the Long Range RWD with an 84.2kWh battery offering 661 km of range.

(With PTI Inputs)