Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 1.15% year-on-year rise in its vehicle sales during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.The company sold 5.28 lakh units of vehicles in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to 5.22 lakh units sold in the same period last year. The manufacturer reported a 37% surge in total exports, reaching 96,972 units in the April-June period up from 70,560 units in the corresponding period last year. However, this growth was offset by a 4.5% decline in domestic sales, which stood at 4.3 lakh units during the June quarter as against 4.51 lakh units in the year-ago period. .Maruti Suzuki reported a 4.2% quarter-on-quarter fall in its vehicle production during the month of June, according to an exchange filing. The company produced 1.27 lakh units of vehicles in June as compared to 1.33 lakh units produced in the same period last year. This figure includes both passenger and light commercial vehicles.The automobile manufacturer's mini- and compact-vehicle production fell to 7,097 units and 55,467 units respectively in June as against 10,133 units and 63,787 units produced in the year-ago period.Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles production rose to 53,677 units in June from 47,437 units in the same period last year, while it manufactured 9,151 units of vans in June as compared to 8,767 units in the same period of fiscal 2025.The light commercial vehicles segments of the company noted a slight fall in its production to 2,153 units in June as against 2,165 units in the same month of corresponding fiscal 2025..Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 0.34% higher at Rs 12,442 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.1% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 2.75% in the last 12 months and 14.58% on a year-to-date basis.Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 37 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and three gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 8.7%..June Auto Sales Updates: Hero MotoCorp 2-Wheeler Sales Rises 10%; Maruti Suzuki Exports Up 22%