M&M Targets Mid-To-High Teens Growth For SUV Sales In FY26

He underlined that the share of SUVs in the overall passenger vehicle market has gone up from 30% to 35% five years ago to over 60% currently. "People are travelling longer and people are travelling on roads, which can have varying qualities. So, they look for an SUV, and the safety that an SUV gives is also something which is a key buying factor."

EVs are expected to account for 6% to 8% of the company's passenger vehicle portfolio this financial year. It has operationalised a capacity of 5,000 units per month. Currently, it is producing around 4,000 units, with plans to scale up as new variants are introduced ahead of the festive season.

Gollagunta described international expansion as a "long-term game". The company plans to lead its global push with its "world-class" EVs, which have garnered interest abroad. It already has a strong presence in South Africa and Australia, he underlined.

The top executive addressed concerns about supply-chain disruptions due to China's new export controls on rare earth minerals.

"Currently, we have inventory for the affected parts to meet our production needs. But we are also working actively with our supply chain to ensure that we can source the assembled parts. We are also exploring alternate materials," the CEO emphasised.

He added that the company is working with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and the Union government to expedite the certifications it needs

M&M is looking forward to its annual event on Aug. 15, where it will unveil a new platform teased as "Vision.T". "We will reveal a new platform which will anchor our new vision SUVs," said Gollagunta.