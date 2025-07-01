Hero MotoCorp's total sales in June rose 9.55% to 5.54 lakh units, the company reported on Tuesday. This compares to 5.03 lakh units sold in the same month last year.The automaker sold 5.25 lakh units domestically in June, 7% higher than the 4.9 lakh units sold in the same period in 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing. Exports registered a 140% increase at 28,827 units last month, from 12,032 units in June 2024.The company sold 5.13 lakh motorcycles in June, 8% higher than the 4.73 lakh units sold in the same month last year. The sales of scooters rose 36.7% to 41,305 units in comparison to 30,220 units sold in the same month in the previous year.The company recorded 3.94 lakh Vahan registrations in both urban and rural markets.Hero MotoCorp made significant strides with sales of over 7,178 units of VIDA V1 e-scooters in June..June Auto Sales LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp 2-Wheeler Sales Rises 10%; Maruti Suzuki Exports Up 22%.The company, along with iconic American brand Harley-Davidson, announced the 2025 model year line-up and pricing for Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.Hero MotoCorp's shares closed 0.26% lower at Rs 4,226 apiece. This compares with a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 24.58% in the last 12 months and risen 1.57% year-to-date.Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.5%..South Indian Bank Q1 Updates: Gross Advances Up 8%