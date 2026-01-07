EV Retail Sales Up 16% To 22.7 Lakh Units In 2025: FADA

Electric vehicle retail sales surged 16.37% year-on-year to 22,70,107 units in 2025, driven by a 77% jump in electric passenger car sales, according to data released by dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association on Wednesday.

The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the FADA said.

Electric car sales rose 77.04% to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2%to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.