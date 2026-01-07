EV Retail Sales Up 16% To 22.7 Lakh Units In 2025: FADA
Electric vehicle retail sales surged 16.37% year-on-year to 22,70,107 units in 2025, driven by a 77% jump in electric passenger car sales, according to data released by dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association on Wednesday.
The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the FADA said.
Electric car sales rose 77.04% to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2%to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.
The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units compared to 11,49,416 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 11.36%.
Similarly, the e-three-wheeler retail sales rose 15.39% to 7,97,733 units in 2025 against 6,91,313 units sold in 2024, FADA said.
"CY25 clearly reinforces that India's electrification journey is no longer a pilot; it is scaling, segment by segment. On the strength of robust ground-level adoption, electric two-wheelers retailed around 12.80 lakh retails (+11.36% YoY) with an EV share of 6.3%, while electric passenger vehicles grew sharply to 1,76,817 units (+77.04% YoY), taking EV share to around 4% from 2.4% last year," said CS Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers' Association.
The most decisive transformation continues to be in three-wheelers, where EVs now command 60.9% share, with EV 3W retails at 7,97,733 units (15.39% higher year-on-year), a strong endorsement of EV economics in the last-mile mobility, he added.
Even in commercial vehicles, while the base is still evolving, momentum is visible with EV CV retails at 15,606 units (54.2% jump year-on-year) and EV share rising to 1.55%, Vishneshwar said, adding that this transition is being powered by improving product choices and total cost of ownership benefits.
It underlines the need for a coordinated push on charging infrastructure, policy continuity, and faster, more inclusive retail financing so that EV adoption becomes even more mainstream and pan-India, he stated.