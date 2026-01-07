Business NewsAutoEV Retail Sales Up 16% To 22.7 Lakh Units In 2025: FADA
ADVERTISEMENT

EV Retail Sales Up 16% To 22.7 Lakh Units In 2025: FADA

The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units, registering a growth of 11.36%.

07 Jan 2026, 11:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the FADA said.&nbsp; (Representative image: Unsplash)</p></div>
The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the FADA said.  (Representative image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Electric vehicle retail sales surged 16.37% year-on-year to 22,70,107 units in 2025, driven by a 77% jump in electric passenger car sales, according to data released by dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association on Wednesday.

The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the FADA said.

Electric car sales rose 77.04% to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2%to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.

The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units compared to 11,49,416 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 11.36%.

Similarly, the e-three-wheeler retail sales rose 15.39% to 7,97,733 units in 2025 against 6,91,313 units sold in 2024, FADA said.

"CY25 clearly reinforces that India's electrification journey is no longer a pilot; it is scaling, segment by segment. On the strength of robust ground-level adoption, electric two-wheelers retailed around 12.80 lakh retails (+11.36% YoY) with an EV share of 6.3%, while electric passenger vehicles grew sharply to 1,76,817 units (+77.04% YoY), taking EV share to around 4% from 2.4% last year," said CS Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers' Association.

The most decisive transformation continues to be in three-wheelers, where EVs now command 60.9% share, with EV 3W retails at 7,97,733 units (15.39% higher year-on-year), a strong endorsement of EV economics in the last-mile mobility, he added.

Even in commercial vehicles, while the base is still evolving, momentum is visible with EV CV retails at 15,606 units (54.2% jump year-on-year) and EV share rising to 1.55%, Vishneshwar said, adding that this transition is being powered by improving product choices and total cost of ownership benefits.

It underlines the need for a coordinated push on charging infrastructure, policy continuity, and faster, more inclusive retail financing so that EV adoption becomes even more mainstream and pan-India, he stated.

ALSO READ

Amazon India To Partner With Gentari Over Electronic Vehicle Deal
Opinion
Amazon India To Partner With Gentari Over Electronic Vehicle Deal
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT