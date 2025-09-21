Bolero To Supro: Mahindra Announces GST, Festive Season Benefits — See Full List Of Discounts
The Bolero Pik-Up starts at Rs 9.05 lakh, with reductions of Rs 81,000 and additional benefits of Rs 90,000, giving total benefits of Rs 1.71 lakh.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced festive season benefits on its commercial vehicles with total savings of up to Rs 1.84 lakh. The company said customers can avail reduced GST and festive offers across different models.
The Bolero Camper, with a new ex-showroom starting price of Rs 9.70 lakh, carries reductions of up to Rs 93,000 and additional benefits worth Rs 35,000, totalling Rs 1.28 lakh.
The implementation of GST 2.0 is set to make passenger cars, including SUVs, more budget-friendly and are expected to become more affordable.
The Maxx Pik-Up City starts at Rs 7.63 lakh, with reductions of Rs 75,000 and additional benefits of Rs 75,000, totalling Rs 1.50 lakh. The Veero is priced at Rs 7.34 lakh, with reductions of Rs 78,000 and additional benefits of Rs 1.05 lakh, offering total benefits of Rs 1.83 lakh.
The Supro starts at Rs 5.71 lakh and offers reductions of Rs 64,000 along with benefits of Rs 1.20 lakh, bringing total benefits to Rs 1.84 lakh.
Mahindra noted that the benefits are specific to particular models and variants and that prices and schemes shown are for Maharashtra. Prices and schemes may vary in other markets.