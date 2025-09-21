Bolero To Supro: Mahindra Announces GST, Festive Season Benefits — See Full List Of Discounts

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced festive season benefits on its commercial vehicles with total savings of up to Rs 1.84 lakh. The company said customers can avail reduced GST and festive offers across different models.

The Bolero Camper, with a new ex-showroom starting price of Rs 9.70 lakh, carries reductions of up to Rs 93,000 and additional benefits worth Rs 35,000, totalling Rs 1.28 lakh.

The Bolero Pik-Up starts at Rs 9.05 lakh, with reductions of Rs 81,000 and additional benefits of Rs 90,000, giving total benefits of Rs 1.71 lakh. The Maxx Pik-Up HD, priced at Rs 9.02 lakh, has reductions of Rs 94,000 and benefits of Rs 80,000, amounting to Rs 1.74 lakh.