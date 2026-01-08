BMW Urges Govt To Retain 5% GST On EVs Ahead Of Budget

German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday pitched for retaining the current 5% GST (Goods and Services Tax) on EVs in the forthcoming Union Budget, saying any further hike may be detrimental for the industry.

Its electric car sales surged over 200% in 2025, even as the overall car sales from its two brands - BMW and MINI - grew 14.4% year-on-year to 18,001 units.

The group said it also plans to launch 10 models, including six new ones and four with major changes this year.