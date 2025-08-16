Ola Developing Indigenous Cell, Alternate Tech For Rare Earth Magnet: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has drawn up aggressive plans under its Gen 3 initiative, including an indigenously developed Bharat Cell and AI-enabled MoveOS software for electric vehicles, a top company official said on Friday.

The company, at its factory, has commenced development of ferrite motor technology that would replace the use of rare earth magnets, used in the development of its products, Ola Electric founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Addressing the gathering at the annual 'Sankalp' on the theme 'India Inside', Aggarwal said, "We started Ola Electric four years ago. (Today) we will show you the vision for New India, a strong India, a self-sufficient India in the electric vehicle space. We want to be the number one electric vehicle company in the world."

"The main message today for you all is that the world is in a complex geopolitical space, like imposing 50% tariffs... We want to build the best in India, and that's the spirit of Ola Electric. "That's why the theme is 'India Inside'," he said, addressing employees who were present in large numbers during the Sankalp ceremony.

Elaborating about his vision, Agarwal said his company has developed an entirely new Bharat Cell 4680 at the Krishnagiri factory to offer more benefits to customers, including fast recharge, better safety features and, most importantly, a'lower cost to produce'.