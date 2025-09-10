Bike Rates After GST Cut: Here's How Much Hero Splendour, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina And TVS Raider Will Cost

The Goods and Services (GST) Council last week revised tax slabs for a wide range of goods across industries. The GST Council approved a two-tier GST structure allowing tax rates of 5% and 18% on various goods, compared to the existing four tax slabs. The new tax rates will come into effect from Sept. 22.

Following the GST reforms, two-wheelers are set to become more affordable. Many top brands have not started passing on the benefits of the GST rate cut to consumers with price reductions. This is expected to boost demand for the two-wheeler segment.

Under the revised GST structure, two-wheelers with engine capacity below 350cc will now attract 18% tax, a sharp drop from 28% earlier.

However, premium bikes with engines above 350cc will see increased taxation. These models, including those in the 450cc and 650cc range, will now be taxed at 40%.