Ola’s Indigenous Lithium-Ion Battery Ready, To Boost Market Share: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has begun integrating its in-house developed 4,680 Bharat Cell into its vehicles, with founder and Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal saying the move will strengthen the company’s margins and market position. The company claims that this is India’s first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell.

“The heart of a vehicle is the cell… the biggest cost driver, the biggest performance driver, everything, is the cell,” Aggarwal told NDTV Profit in am exclusive interview. “When our cell comes in, that gross margin will further go up. So then that cell coming in starts this quarter.”

The company formally announced the 4680 Bharat Cell at its annual ‘Sankalp’ event under the theme ‘India Inside.’ It described the battery as India’s first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, produced at Ola’s Krishnagiri factory. Ola said the new technology would allow faster recharge, improved safety, and lower costs to produce.

The Bharat Cell “comes with over 15 years of battery life, 5X the capacity of the competition and provides 80% charging within 15 minutes,” Ola Electric Head of Research and Development Rajesh Mekkat said in a media statement, adding that rival offerings take 30 minutes to reach 50% charge.

The company plans to gradually deploy the Bharat Cell across its products. At the event, Aggarwal also unveiled the Ola Pro Sport scooter equipped with the new cell.