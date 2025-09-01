Bajaj Auto’s EV Market Share Halves in Aug, Ather Energy Makes Strong Inroads

Bajaj Auto was the key player in shifting market share amongst peers. The company slipped to the fifth spot with 11% market share versus 22% in July. Bajaj Auto announced that it has secured sufficient rare earth magnet supply. However, the company seems to be impacted due to the same, something which they warned the Street about, post Q1 FY26 earnings conference call.

Ather Energy is the notable gainer this month, with market share increasing to 17%. This is the highest position in terms of market share that the company finds itself in. Ather has been expanding in North India, in terms of store count. With the Rizta launch, Ather is now able to attract more customers and address a far higher market compared to its erstwhile launch of performance scooter 450x.

Ather also unveiled their new EL Platform, its next-generation Scooter platform which will lead to atleast three new launches. This is only the company’s second platform in the last decade since launch, and will aid faster and cheaper manufacturing, boosting the total gross margins.