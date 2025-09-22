Bajaj Auto Sweetens Pulsar Deals After GST Cut: Extra Financing, Festive Offers

Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Monday sweetened the deal for its best-selling Pulsar motorcycles, offering an additional 50% in financing benefits to customers, on top of the recently reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The government slashed GST on motorcycles under 350cc from 28% to 18% effective Sept. 22.

Bajaj Auto said Pulsar buyers now gain benefits equivalent to 1.5 times the GST reduction during the festive season on select models.

The company has introduced the 'Hattrick Offer', under which customers receive three distinct advantages: the full GST reduction passed on to customers, zero processing charges, and comprehensive insurance benefits. "Together, these ensure that prospective Pulsar riders enjoy maximum value without additional costs," a statement said.

Under the offer, buyers of the Pulsar NS125 ABS stand to gain savings of Rs 12,206. The 124.45 cc bike has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,06,739, according to the website.

Customers opting for the Pulsar N160 USD model, which is powered by a 160.3 cc engine, can realise benefits worth Rs 15,759. The ex-showroom price is Rs 1,30,355.