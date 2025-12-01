Automakers Report Brisk Sales In November As Demand Remains Robust

With demand continuing to be strong post the festive season, leading automakers, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, saw robust growth in sales in November as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India reported the best-ever total sales, including exports, last month at 2,29,021 units, a year-on-year growth of 26% as compared to November last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,70,971 units compared to 1,41,312 units in the year-ago month, an increase of 21%.

Overall sales, including LCV Super Carry, in the domestic market rose 21% to 1,74,593 units. It is the company's highest-ever in any November during the last 40 years.

The carmaker said that it witnessed sales growth in all segments, including small cars and SUVs, last month. Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, said retail growth was even better, at 31% year-on-year, in November.