November Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Rises 8%; Escorts Kubota Exports Up 87%
Track live updates on latest November auto sales release from major automobile manufacturers here.
November Auto Sales Live: M&M and Escorts In Focus
Tractor industry channel checks indicate 15%+ growth versus 0–5% consensus, as per DAM Capital.
Strength driven by robust retail momentum in South and West, especially Maharashtra and AP/TG.
Retails remain strong across regions, indicating sustained double-digit growth over the next few months despite the high base.
Stock-outs in North and West during the last two days of October. triggered strong restocking in November
Financial year 2026 industry growth set to exceed 12%.
November Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Sales Surges 18%
Escorts Kubota November Sales (YoY)
Tractor Sales At 10,580 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 9,750 Units
Total sales rise 17.9% to 10,580 units.
Domestic sales rise 15.9% to 10,122 units.
Exports up 87.7% at 458 units.
Source: Exchange Filing
November Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Rises 8%
Bajaj Auto November Sales (YoY)
Total Exports rises 14% to 2.06 lakh units.
Total CV sales up 37% at 73,559 units.
Total two-wheeler sales rises 3% at 3.8 lakh units.
Total Sales jumps 8% to 4.53 lakh units.
Two-wheeler sales at 3.8 lakh units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 3.73 lakh units.
Source: Exchange Filing
November Auto Sales Live: How Will Commercial Vehicles Perform?
The commercial vehicles segment is expected post a surprise this month, based on brokerage estimates and channel checks. Some of the key reasons seen behind this is upward momentum post GST cuts, and a pickup in fleet utilisation for operators.
November Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra PV Sales More Than Doubles
Good morning. The latest auto numbers for November have started to roll in with SML Mahindra seeing a huge surge in sales.
SML Mahindra November Sales (YoY)
Total sales rise 102% to 1,087 units.
PV sales rise 116% to 658 units.
Cargo vehicle sales jump 83% to 429 units.
Source: Exchange Filing