Business NewsAutoNovember Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Rises 8%; Escorts Kubota Exports Up 87%
ADVERTISEMENT

November Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Rises 8%; Escorts Kubota Exports Up 87%

Track live updates on latest November auto sales release from major automobile manufacturers here.

01 Dec 2025, 09:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The latest auto numbers for November have started to roll in with SML Mahindra seeing a huge surge in sales. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The latest auto numbers for November have started to roll in with SML Mahindra seeing a huge surge in sales. (Source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
November was a crucial month to gauge the health of automobile sector, as a dip in sales was expected following the high festive demand seen in the preceding month. However, estimates suggest that the momentum has been sustained in November, likely due to the consumption boost powered by the reduction in goods and services tax. Stay with us as we update you on the latest numbers.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

November Auto Sales Live: M&M and Escorts In Focus

  • Tractor industry channel checks indicate 15%+ growth versus 0–5% consensus, as per DAM Capital.

  • Strength driven by robust retail momentum in South and West, especially Maharashtra and AP/TG.

  • Retails remain strong across regions, indicating sustained double-digit growth over the next few months despite the high base.

  • Stock-outs in North and West during the last two days of October. triggered strong restocking in November

  • Financial year 2026 industry growth set to exceed 12%.


November Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Sales Surges 18%

Escorts Kubota November Sales (YoY)

  • Tractor Sales At 10,580 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 9,750 Units

  • Total sales rise 17.9% to 10,580 units.

  • Domestic sales rise 15.9% to 10,122 units.

  • Exports up 87.7% at 458 units.

Source: Exchange Filing


November Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto Total Sales Rises 8%

Bajaj Auto November Sales (YoY)

  • Total Exports rises 14% to 2.06 lakh units.

  • Total CV sales up 37% at 73,559 units.

  • Total two-wheeler sales rises 3% at 3.8 lakh units.

  • Total Sales jumps 8% to 4.53 lakh units.

  • Two-wheeler sales at 3.8 lakh units versus NDTV Profit estimate of 3.73 lakh units.

Source: Exchange Filing


November Auto Sales Live: How Will Commercial Vehicles Perform?

The commercial vehicles segment is expected post a surprise this month, based on brokerage estimates and channel checks. Some of the key reasons seen behind this is upward momentum post GST cuts, and a pickup in fleet utilisation for operators.


November Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra PV Sales More Than Doubles

Good morning. The latest auto numbers for November have started to roll in with SML Mahindra seeing a huge surge in sales.

SML Mahindra November Sales (YoY)

  • Total sales rise 102% to 1,087 units.

  • PV sales rise 116% to 658 units.

  • Cargo vehicle sales jump 83% to 429 units.

Source: Exchange Filing


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT