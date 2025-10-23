Auto Sales Move Into Top Gear In Festive Season As Industry Logs 25% Uptick; Small Cars Make A Comeback

India's automotive industry has recorded robust festive sales in the calendar year 2025. Sales in the festive season, which kicked off on the first day of Navratri on Sept. 22, coincided with the new GST rate implementation.

While all segments saw good demand, however a strong growth was registered in the small cars segment, which has been ailing from the past four-five fiscals. Industry sources told NDTV Profit, that small cars segment saw double digit growth. The small car sales have seen good demand in both rural and urban market.