Auto Sales Downturn: Passenger Vehicles Sales Decline 7% In June

Passenger Vehicle sales surpassed the 1 million mark in the first quarter, reaching 10.12 lakh units again. This marked a marginal de-growth of 1.4% compared to the same period last year.

Utility Vehicles emerged as a strong performer, with their share in the Passenger Vehicle segment growing to 66% and posting a 3.8% growth. The Passenger Cars segment was down 11.2%. Exports in this segment saw a 13.2% growth, reaching 2.04 lakh units.