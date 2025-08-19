'Auto Dealers See Upbeat Festive Sales Over GST Cut Boost But...': FADA Eyes Clarity On Inventory Build

Vigneshwar noted that dealers have already built up stock at the current, higher GST rates. "We will need to have a conversation with the government regarding inventory already built at the higher GST rates," he said. He noted that the government will address this issue, possibly through a GST credit or some form of reversal.

"There will be some sort of reversal like a credit of the GST that is already paid and I think the government will take care of it," he added. FADA believes that a GST rate cut on vehicles will make them more affordable, especially for entry-level models and two-wheelers.

The association has been advocating for a reduction in the GST rate on two-wheelers from 28% to 18% to the government to make them more accessible and to expand profit margins for players. The industry is hopeful that the festive season will bring a strong surge in sales boosted by the tax cut.