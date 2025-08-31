August Auto Sales Preview: Pre-GST Rate Cut Slowdown Creeps In As Car Buyers Remain On Sidelines

The month of August is a key one for auto companies as we see onset of festivals like 'Ganeshotsav' as well as inventory being filled across the sector. This time though, the second half of the month left everyone on uncertain ground.

PM Narendra Modi in his speech on August 15 highlighted he wants to bring "next-generation" GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country. Largely automobiles are set to see a reduction in GST rate from 28% to 18% and this will drive significant savings for the buyers.

But what this news has done is stop the buyers from purchasing vehicles before the official announcement. Hence, sales have been impacted especially in the second half of the month. The GST group of ministers' (GoM) meet is scheduled on September 3 and 4 and could approve immediate implantation of reduced GST rates.

Brokerages expect sales of cars to have flat to low single-digit growth while tractors will continue positive momentum. Two-wheelers will be in focus as they are expected to see a huge benefit, especially the 100-cc entry level motor vehicles, but due to delayed purchases Hero and Bajaj may see subdued numbers.