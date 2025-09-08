Audi India Models Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 7.8 Lakh Post GST Reduction: Check New Rates

Audi India has announced revised prices across its product portfolio in order to pass on full benefits of GST 2.0 to customers. On Sept. 3, the Good and Services Tax Council reduced GST from 28% to 18% on new pneumatic tyres, three-wheelers, ambulances, motorcycles up to 350cc, and small passenger cars.

The tax reduction included petrol, LPG or CNG-driven cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1200cc and length not exceeding 4,000 mm, and diesel cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1500cc and length not exceeding 4,000 mm.

In the same light, Audi India has reduced prices in the range of Rs 2.6 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh depending upon the model. The reduced prices will come into effect from Sept. 22:

Audi Q3 to get cheaper by around Rs 3.7 lakh, to cost Rs 43 lakh instead of Rs 46 lakh

Audi A4 to get cheaper by around Rs 2.64 lakh, to cost Rs 46 lakh instead of Rs 48 lakh

Audi Q7 to get cheaper by around Rs 6 lakh, to cost Rs 86 lakh instead of Rs 92 lakh

Audi Q5 to get cheaper by around Rs 4.5 lakh, to cost Rs 63.75 lakh instead of Rs 68.30 lakh

Audi Q8 to get cheaper by around Rs 7.8 lakh, to cost Rs 1.09 crore instead of Rs 1.17 crore

Audi A6 to get cheaper by around Rs 3.64 lakh, to cost Rs 63 lakh instead of Rs 67 lakh.

Prior to the GST reform, all passenger vehicles, excluding electric vehicles (EVs), were subject to a 28% GST rate. On top of that, an additional cess was levied, ranging from 1% to 22%, based on the vehicle's engine size, fuel type, and body style. Only EVs had the advantage of a significantly lower GST rate of just 5%.