Audi India Head Says Cars To Get Cheaper By 5-6% Under New GST Rates — Profit Exclusive

In a good news for high-end vehicle buyers, Audi's cars will get cheaper by 5-6% under the new GST regime, which will come into effect from Sept. 22. "Once the new rates are implemented, the prices of our cars will go down by 5 to 6%," said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon, in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

"Obviously there is always a price elasticity. The moment you have pricing which is going down, you have more customers buying your car," he added.

Dhillon said that the GST Council's decision of flat 40% tax on big cars was a positive step. Currently small cars attract 28% GST plus 1% cess. On big cars, along with 28% GST, a cess of 17-22% is also applicable, taking the overall GST outflow to 48%.

Under the prevalent rates, high end cars attract a cumulative tax of around 50%. The new rates, set to be implemented from Sept. 22, will make luxury cars significantly cheaper.

"The luxury space used to see the highest GST plus cess, but this is a very positive step. Not only will it improve the pricing for our customers, but also widen the base that we can represent now," added Dhillon.

On Sept. 3, the GST Council decided to give a big boost to car sales by fixing a 40% tax on cars bigger than 1200 cc engine or above 4,000-mm length.