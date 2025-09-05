Atul Auto Expects Strong Growth In ICE Three-Wheeler Driven By Exports, Rising Domestic Demand

Atul Auto Ltd. anticipates better growth in the coming months due to export demand, repeat orders and domestic market strength, particularly in the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) three-wheeler business, according to the company’s President of Finance, Jitendra V Adhia.

When asked if the ICE three-wheeler business can replicate the strong FY25 performance, Adhia said, “I expect better than that. We have some repeat orders from the export market. In the first four months, we did really good numbers. Apart from that, in a domestic market where EVs are not yet that popular, I believe that ICE vehicles will have their own way. So, putting all together, I expect a little better growth than the current growth rate this fiscal as well as in the coming fiscal.”

Atul Auto's ICE three-wheeler business has seen stable growth, with sales rising 12–13% so far this year.

In the ICE three-wheeler segment, the company registered sales of 22,188 units in FY25, compared to 16,439 units in FY24, marking a 35% rise year-on-year. The company reported total sales of 34,012 units in FY25, compared to 26,039 units in the preceding financial year.

The company is also shifting focus from L3 to L5 (more stable) vehicles. L3 growth will be minimal and operations in this category are now limited to select geographies, he explained.

“There will be kind of very nominal growth in terms of absolute numbers for L3 category but yes, we would be more focusing on L5 category and we have introduced this L5 category vehicle at a limited pockets or limited geography, which we expect that in H2 we will be expanding once we have a stable you know overall sales volume,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.