Aston Martin Unveils 'Ultimate Luxury Stroller': Check Price, How To Pre-Order And More
Aston Martin has teamed up with egg to launch the luxury egg3 stroller collection, which will be available from Q4 2025.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has partnered with stroller brand egg to launch the Aston Martin egg3 collection, a range of high-end strollers, carrycots and accessories.
In a post on X, Aston Martin described the collaboration as, "High Performance Meets Parenthood. Introducing the Aston Martin egg3 from @BabyStyle_UK. Born from a synergy between two icons of British craftsmanship, combining precision engineering with timeless design."
The collaboration draws parallels between automotive engineering and modern luxury strollers, emphasising attention to detail, smooth operation and quality. The strollers are crafted to offer control, finesse and comfort, reflecting the same design philosophy found in Aston Martin vehicles.
Aston Martin, in a press release, called it the "ultimate luxury stroller."
Price And Pre-Order Details
The Aston Martin egg3 collection will be available from Q4 2025, with pre-orders opening in September through selected retailers worldwide and online at eggstroller.com. Prices start at £2,500 (around Rs 2.98 lakh), with shipping and taxes calculated at the time of purchase.
Design And Craftsmanship
Founded in 1999 by Andy Crane, BabyStyle introduced the egg brand in 2015 to fill a niche for premium baby travel systems.
Signature elements include quilted patterns inspired by the DBX707 interior, leather trims sourced from Aston Martin vehicles and silicone logos with refined raised finishes. The green edition features racing lime accents, while two grey versions highlight herringbone fabric and leather detailing reminiscent of Aston Martin interiors. One grey variant further incorporates Bitter Chocolate leather and Magneto Bronze hard trims.
Availability
The collection will be available this winter in the UK and select international markets. However, the Aston Martin egg3 collection will make its global debut at the Kind + Jugend Trade Fair in Cologne, from Sept. 9–11, the automaker said in an official release.
Each stroller has been designed to ensure both aesthetic appeal and functional excellence, appealing to parents who value precision, craftsmanship and understated luxury.
According to a press release, Stefano Saporetti, director of brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said, “This collaboration with egg represents a perfect synergy, extending the very essence of Aston Martin into a new chapter of our customers’ lives. Just like the Aston Martin DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will offer parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option delivering the Aston Martin experience to the full family.”
Andy Crane said, “Our retailers and parents have often described the egg as the Aston Martin of the stroller world - so in many ways, this partnership feels like a natural evolution.”