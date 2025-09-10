⁠Aston Martin Unveils 'Ultimate Luxury Stroller': Check Price, How To Pre-Order And More

The collection will be available this winter in the UK and select international markets. However, the Aston Martin egg3 collection will make its global debut at the Kind + Jugend Trade Fair in Cologne, from Sept. 9–11, the automaker said in an official release.

Each stroller has been designed to ensure both aesthetic appeal and functional excellence, appealing to parents who value precision, craftsmanship and understated luxury.

According to a press release, Stefano Saporetti, director of brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said, “This collaboration with egg represents a perfect synergy, extending the very essence of Aston Martin into a new chapter of our customers’ lives. Just like the Aston Martin DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will offer parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option delivering the Aston Martin experience to the full family.”

Andy Crane said, “Our retailers and parents have often described the egg as the Aston Martin of the stroller world - so in many ways, this partnership feels like a natural evolution.”