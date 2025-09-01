Ashok Leyland Lines Up Rs 5,000 Crore Investment To Localise Battery Ecosystem

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will invest Rs 5,000 crore over the next ten years in the development of next-generation batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems.

The initiative will not only provide for the company's and its subsidiary Switch’s own electric vehicle portfolio but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector, as well as in the energy storage sector, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.