“400% More Cars Delivered”: Cars24 Records Surge In Sales On Navratri Day 1 After GST Reforms

CARS24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, has reported a strong opening to Navratri, with sales surging on the first day following the implementation of the much-anticipated GST 2.0 reforms.

The platform’s CEO, Vikram Chopra, shared the numbers in a post on X, highlighting that “5,000+ cars [were] inspected yesterday — the highest in four years. 400% more cars delivered today than any other day — by 2 pm alone.”

Chopra said that the success was not only in the figures but also in the impact on buyers, adding, “The real story isn’t the numbers. It’s families driving home their first car. Parents upgrading to something safer. Couples celebrating milestones on wheels.”

The CEO said that he is eager to see “how many more lives we can touch in the days ahead.”