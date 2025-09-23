“400% More Cars Delivered”: Cars24 Records Surge In Sales On Navratri Day 1 After GST Reforms
CARS24 sees a strong start to Navratri auto sales as GST 2.0 cuts encourage people to buy pre-owned vehicles.
CARS24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, has reported a strong opening to Navratri, with sales surging on the first day following the implementation of the much-anticipated GST 2.0 reforms.
The platform’s CEO, Vikram Chopra, shared the numbers in a post on X, highlighting that “5,000+ cars [were] inspected yesterday — the highest in four years. 400% more cars delivered today than any other day — by 2 pm alone.”
Chopra said that the success was not only in the figures but also in the impact on buyers, adding, “The real story isn’t the numbers. It’s families driving home their first car. Parents upgrading to something safer. Couples celebrating milestones on wheels.”
The CEO said that he is eager to see “how many more lives we can touch in the days ahead.”
Earlier this month, CARS24 had stated in a blog post that it would offer deals and discounts on pre-owned cars, even though the revised GST rates do not directly apply to used vehicles.
GST 2.0, which came into effect on Sept. 22, is providing direct relief to consumers and giving a boost to festive-season sales. The reforms came into effect on the first day of Navratri, marking an opportune moment for shoppers and automobile buyers across India.
The reforms, marking the most significant overhaul since the tax was introduced in 2017, replace the existing 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% slabs with just two primary rates, 5% and 18%.
Ultra-luxury goods will attract a 40% tax, while tobacco and related products will continue to be taxed at 28% plus applicable cess.
According to news agency ANI, GST 2.0 sparked consumer enthusiasm from day one itself. From automobiles and electronics to groceries and fashion, various sectors saw a surge in demand.
CARS24’s Day 1 performance reflects this positive sentiment. Lower taxes on new cars and good deals on pre-owned vehicles encouraged many buyers to take advantage during the festive season.