2026 Kia Seltos Launched Today: Check Features, Design, Price, And More
The new Seltos arrives as Kia looks to strengthen its position against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara/Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and the newly launched Tata Sierra
Kia unveiled the all-new 2026 Seltos SUV in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025, with a bolder design and enhanced features and engine options.
A new chapter of the all-new Kia Seltos is unfolding.— Kia India (@KiaInd) December 10, 2025
Get ready for a new reveal, new energy, and a whole new Seltos experience.
The all-new Kia Seltos Global Premiere is now LIVE.
Watch now: https://t.co/Z0utCQxpm1 pic.twitter.com/MFpZQwy7pi
2026 Kia Seltos Launch: Styling
The 2026 Kia Seltos will feature a prominent tiger-nose inspired grille flanked by striking vertical lighting elements for a sharper, more modern look.
In addition, it will get redesigned alloy wheels, a revamped tailgate with new tail-lamp graphics, and newly styled bumpers at both the front and rear to complete the makeover.
2026 Kia Seltos Launch: Features
The 2026 Seltos has features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, dual pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, rear occupant alert, blind-view monitor, multiple traction modes and flat-folding second-row seats.
2026 Kia Seltos Launch: Interior
The second-generation Kia Seltos elevates its cabin with a thoroughly modern design and a fresh dashboard layout, enhanced by new colours and materials for a premium appeal. The SUV will have a flat-bottom steering wheel with an offset logo of the brand, according to NDTV.
The centrepiece of the redesign is a contemporary dual-screen setup that features a single curved display to integrate the infotainment system.
The Seltos maintains a clean, uncluttered, and driver-focused environment.
2026 Kia Seltos Launch: Powertrain Options
The second-generation Seltos has the same engine and transmission options as the first-generation model and will be available with both petrol and diesel engines with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine.
2026 Kia Seltos Launch: Price
While the brand has showcased the extensive upgrades to the design and technology, the official pricing for the 2026 Kia Seltos is yet to be announced and detailed pricing information will be announced on Jan. 2, 2026.
However, at the launch Kia informed that reservations for the 2026 Seltos will commence tonight at midnight, and the booking amount is Rs 25,000.