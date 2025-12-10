2026 Kia Seltos Launched Today: Check Features, Design, Price, And More

Kia unveiled the all-new 2026 Seltos SUV in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025, with a bolder design and enhanced features and engine options.

The new Seltos arrives as Kia looks to strengthen its position against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara/Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and the newly launched Tata Sierra.