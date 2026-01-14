Explained: US Credit Card Competition Bill And How It Can Impact Visa, Mastercard

United States President Donald Trump has extended his support for the Credit Card Competition Bill, renewing a long-running push to increase competition in card payments.

A report by Payments Dive noted that this requirement would apply only to card issuers with $100 billion or more in assets.

“Everyone should support Republican Senator Roger Marshall’s Credit Card Competition Act, in order to stop the out of control Swipe Fee ripoff,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Tuesday. The bill was introduced by Senators Roger Marshall, a Republican, and Dick Durbin, a Democrat.

The move comes days after Trump pushed for a one-year cap of 10% on credit card interest rates, calling it a move to improve affordability for consumers. Credit cards are a major source of profit for banks. Today, average interest rates in the US range between 19.65% and 21.5%, according to the Federal Reserve and industry data. A 10% cap would result in a significant reduction in those earnings.