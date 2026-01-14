'Few Things To Say Before I Go': Dilbert Cartoonist Scott Adams Dies, Leaves Final Note

In a letter dated Jan 1, 2026, Adams reflected on his life and shared his last thoughts:

"If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this… I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want. Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the end." [sic]

Adams also addressed his spiritual journey in his final days:

"Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and saviour, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him."