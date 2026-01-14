'Few Things To Say Before I Go': Dilbert Cartoonist Scott Adams Dies, Leaves Final Note
Scott Adams, the American cartoonist best known for creating the iconic comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68. His former wife, Shelly Miles, announced his passing during an online stream, where she also read a heartfelt final message written by Adams.
Adams had publicly shared his health struggles in May 2025, revealing on his video show Coffee with Scott Adams that he had metastatic prostate cancer and only months to live, reports Reuters.
Despite his prognosis, Adams continued to engage with his audience, documenting his decline on social media and even making a direct appeal to President Donald Trump to help expedite his treatment.
A Final Message From Scott Adams
In a letter dated Jan 1, 2026, Adams reflected on his life and shared his last thoughts:
"If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this… I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want. Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the end." [sic]
Adams also addressed his spiritual journey in his final days:
"Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and saviour, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him."
On Tuesday, Trump paid tribute to Adams on Truth Social. He wrote, "Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!"
Scott Adams' Works
First published in 1989, Dilbert became one of the most widely circulated comic strips in the United States. He satirised corporate culture with biting humour and relatable characters. At its peak, the strip appeared in thousands of newspapers worldwide. However, in 2023, many publications dropped Dilbert after Adams made controversial remarks on YouTube that were widely condemned as racist.
Beyond comics, Adams authored several influential books, including How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, which he described as his most impactful work. He later wrote Loserthink and Reframe Your Brain, aiming to help readers improve their thinking and mindset. His podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, became a community for many seeking thoughtful discussions and companionship.