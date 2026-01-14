Bank Holiday On Jan. 15: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On Account Of Festivals, Elections

Business NewsTrendingBank Holiday On Jan. 15: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On Account Of Festivals, Elections
Due to a holiday in several states, public institutions such as schools, colleges, banks and government offices will see limited activity.

14 Jan 2026, 02:26 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank operations will be impacted in several states.</p><p>(Source: NDTV Profit/CoPilot AI)</p></div>
Bank operations will be impacted in several states.

(Source: NDTV Profit/CoPilot AI)

Many states will observe a public holiday on Jan. 15 due to multiple festivals such as Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, and Makara Sankranti. Celebrated under different names across India, these festivals mark the harvest season, and the sun's northward journey.

Public institutions such as schools, colleges, banks and government offices will see limited activity on this day. Maharashtra has also announced a holiday on Jan. 15 due to civic body elections in the state.

This means bank operations in the affected states will be impacted. Customers are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Bank Holiday On Jan. 15

According to the holiday calendar shared by the RBI, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are scheduled to observe a holiday on Jan. 15 due to Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti and Makara Sankranti.

Due to the civic body elections, a public holiday has also been declared in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. As a result, banks, stock markets, schools and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday. 

Customers should note that digital services will remain available as usual. This includes net banking, UPI, ATM services, among other things.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays In January 2026

Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)

Jan. 2 - New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)

Jan. 3 – Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)

Jan. 10 - Second Saturday

Jan. 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)

Jan. 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)

Jan. 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra)

Jan. 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)

Jan. 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)

Jan. 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)

Jan. 24 - Banks closed on fourth Saturday

Jan. 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)

Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday

