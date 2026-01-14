Bank Holiday On Jan. 15: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On Account Of Festivals, Elections

Many states will observe a public holiday on Jan. 15 due to multiple festivals such as Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, and Makara Sankranti. Celebrated under different names across India, these festivals mark the harvest season, and the sun's northward journey.

Public institutions such as schools, colleges, banks and government offices will see limited activity on this day. Maharashtra has also announced a holiday on Jan. 15 due to civic body elections in the state.

This means bank operations in the affected states will be impacted. Customers are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.