BMC Elections 2026: Dry Days In Mumbai, Pune And Other Cities In View Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Maharashtra government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas in view of the upcoming local body elections. During this period, a ban will be imposed on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

The alcohol ban, which came into effect after election campaigning ended on Jan. 13, will remain in place till Jan. 16.

During this period, all liquor shops, bars, permit rooms and establishments selling alcohol will remain closed in the limits of the municipal corporations going to polls, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, among other places. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating the dry day rules.