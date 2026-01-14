BMC Elections 2026: Dry Days In Mumbai, Pune And Other Cities In View Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Maharashtra News: During this period, all liquor shops, bars, permit rooms and establishments selling alcohol will remain closed in the limits of the municipal corporations going to polls.
Maharashtra government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas in view of the upcoming local body elections. During this period, a ban will be imposed on the sale and consumption of alcohol.
The alcohol ban, which came into effect after election campaigning ended on Jan. 13, will remain in place till Jan. 16.
During this period, all liquor shops, bars, permit rooms and establishments selling alcohol will remain closed in the limits of the municipal corporations going to polls, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, among other places. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating the dry day rules.
Public Holiday In Polling Areas
In view of the elections, the government has also declared a public holiday on Jan. 15 to ensure smooth conduct of polling in the state. This means that banks in Mumbai, Nagpur and other districts of Maharashtra will remain closed on Jan. 15. Besides banks, stock markets, schools, colleges and other public institutions will also remain closed in these regions.
In Maharashtra, the focus remains on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti faces a challenge from a united Thackeray front to control the BMC.
Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards will start at 7.30 a.m. and end at 5.30 p.m. on Jan.15. A total of 3.48 crore voters will choose from among 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. Counting of votes will be held on Jan. 16.
Authorities have also urged citizens, voters and business owners to cooperate and follow the restrictions during the election period. Monitoring has also been increased in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents before and during voting.