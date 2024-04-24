Tata Consumer Q4 Results Review: Non-Branded Business To Drive Margins

Tata Consumer Products' margins beat estimates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. However, its revenue and profit missed expectations. Despite this, the company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.75 per share.

Net profit of the Tata Group unit was down 22.5% year-on-year at Rs 267.71 crore during the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Its revenue rose 8.5% to Rs 3,926.94 crore. Tata Consumer reported an exceptional loss of Rs 216 crore related to an acquisition.

TCPL's stock was under pressure due to a lack of volume growth in its beverage business, which was only 3%. Overall, like-for-like growth stood at only 4%.