L&T Tech Shares Fall Most In Over Two Years After Q4 Margin Narrows

Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd. recorded their steepest fall since October 2021 on Friday after its fourth-quarter margins contracted, despite a rise in revenue.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 4.77% over the previous three months to Rs 2,537.5 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. But Ebit margin contracted 31 bps to 16.87%.

The management stated in its post-earnings conference call that clients' caution due to geopolitical tensions has delayed decision-making.

The company also anticipated a lower EBIT margin of around 16% in FY25 due to planned investments in the coming quarters to develop deeper expertise in its segments.