Kotak Bank Q4 Results Review: RBI Embargo Resolution, Mid-Management Stability Are Key

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter earnings stood out on many fronts, but the resolution of the Reserve Bank of India's embargo and stability in mid-management remain key things to watch, according to analysts.

The private lender's standalone net profit rose 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,133.30 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Net interest income, or core income, rose 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,910 crore. Other income rose 36.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,978.29 crore.

The bank wrote back provisions worth Rs 157 crore on account of alternate investment funds, out of the Rs 190 crore made in Q3.

In its investor presentation, the bank explained that it wrote off Rs 1,455 crore worth of retail unsecured loans (fully provided). This was 4.2% of retail unsecured loans.

Here is what analysts had to say about Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 results: