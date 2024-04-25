HUL Q4 Results Review: Slow Demand, Competition From Local Peers Weigh Profit

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s profit missed estimates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as demand remained slow and competition from local peers continued to weigh down the fast-moving consumer goods major. Volume growth was also low at 2%. But analysts see potential reversal of negative pricing and gradual volume recovery in certain categories.

The standalone net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker declined 5.7% to Rs 2,406 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,479-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. However, more than 75% of the portfolio managed to either maintain or increase its value market share and penetration gains. HUL's corporate value market shares surged by 200 basis points compared to March 2021.

Ebitda margin fell approximately 30 basis points year-on-year due to factors like increased advertising and promotion expenditure, higher employee benefits and other expenses, including a 30-basis-point impact from increased royalty, and reduced other operating income due to the termination of GSK consignment selling.