SIFs: A Worthwhile Investment Option For HNIs?

The regulator has allowed equity-oriented SIFs to offer the following strategies:

Long-Short Strategy — The fund invests at least 80% in equity and equity-related instruments. Short exposure through unhedged equity derivatives is capped at 25%, allowing participation in both rising and falling markets.

Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Strategy — At least 65% of assets are invested in equities excluding the top 100 stocks by market capitalisation. Short exposure of up to 25% is permitted through derivatives of non-large-cap stocks, aiming to capture inefficiencies beyond large-cap stocks.

Sector Rotation Long-Short Strategy — At least 80% of assets are invested in equities across a maximum of four sectors. Short exposure of up to 25% through derivatives is permitted across the same sectors, enabling tactical sector allocation.

Debt-oriented SIFs are permitted to run long-short debt strategies or sector-based long-short debt strategies. In sector-based strategies, investments must span at least two sectors, with a maximum of 75% exposure to a single sector. Short exposure through unhedged debt derivatives is capped at 25%.

For hybrid SIFs, the regulator permits the following strategies:

Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Strategy — Investments are made dynamically across equity, debt, derivatives, REITs, InvITs, and commodity derivatives. Short exposure of up to 25% is allowed in equity and debt through derivatives. The objective is dynamic portfolio management.

Hybrid Long-Short Strategy — At least 25% each is invested in equity and debt. Short exposure of up to 25% through unhedged derivatives is permitted across both asset classes, following a balanced allocation approach.

In the current environment marked by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, most asset management companies have launched SIFs focused on equity and hybrid long-short strategies, despite positive long-term prospects for India.