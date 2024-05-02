NBFCs Raising Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, But Risk Containment Essential

There are other considerations too that investors need to take when they are contemplating putting money in such FDs. One is the time period for which they would invest. Normally investing in a deposit for a very long period in such FDs is not a good idea as it may increase the risk element in the entire investment. It is difficult to predict what can happen over a longer period of time and this can put the invested amount at risk if the conditions change. The amount that is invested into this area also needs to be balanced out with the other investments in the portfolio because in the search for returns there.

should not be a very high exposure to a single instrument or area. Senior citizens and even women in some cases will get a higher rate of interest and this should also be considered as it can ensure a better outcome at the end of the day. Overall judicious selection and a restricted allocation can be a way to reduce the risk and still take some exposure to such instruments.