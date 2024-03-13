Mid And Small-Cap Mutual Fund Investors Can Use These Strategies

The key part of the action that investors need to take is with respect to the allocation and weightages in their portfolio. Normally, this kind of exercise should be done once a year and for those who have not done so yet, the current bit of disruption can be used as an excuse to complete it. The investor needs to check if their asset allocation has changed from what they wanted it to be. This could be a heavier tilt towards equities because of the run-up in prices over the last year. If this is the case, then it would call for rebalancing between asset classes and moving some amounts to debt.

The second part that needs to be completed is to check for allocation within equity between various market caps. If there is a higher allocation to small-caps through these mutual funds, then this would require redeeming the required amount from small-cap funds and shifting them to large-caps through appropriate funds.