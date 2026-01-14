Do Sanctions Really Work? Russia's Oil Trade With India Exposes Limits Of Economic Punishment | The Reason Why

If we look closely, research shows that strict sanctions work less than 10% of the time. Even with a broader definition, they're successful at best about a third of the time.

The idea that sanctions lead to the complete stoppage of trade is a myth, which even sanctioning countries know. For instance, people in Iran can get Western goods, often by going through Turkiye or the Gulf.

However, sanctions can damage economies: annual GDP losses of 1–3%, higher inflation, weaker currencies, and reduced investment. But Russia surprised us. In 2024, the IMF projected Russia’s economy would outpace some advanced countries, which was pretty embarrassing for the West.

However, according to an October New York Times report, Russia has reduced its military spending for the upcoming year, which could be a minor advantage for the West. Even President Putin admitted the sanctions are hurting the economy, though he claims they won’t change Russia’s stance. On the other hand, Trump thinks the real impact of sanctions will show up in the coming months.

But here’s the catch: just because a country’s economy is hurting doesn’t mean the government will cave, especially if it’s authoritarian. Using power to clamp down on dissent, such governments can do whatever they want and not change their behaviour.