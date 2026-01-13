Jaishankar, Marco Rubio Speak Day After US Envoy Signals At Trade Talks Resumption

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, a day after the new American envoy sent to New Delhi hinted at the resumption of trade deal negotiations.

Trade featured in the discussion held between the two leaders, according to a social media post by Jaishankar following the conversation.

"Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues. (sic)," he said.

The two countries restarted trade negotiations in February last year, just days after President Donald Trump took office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump had set a year-end goal to seal a bilateral trade pact, but negotiations faltered after Washington unilaterally imposed 25% tariff on Indian goods in July. The rate was hiked to 50% — the highest in Asia — in August to punish India oil purchases from Russia.

Modi and Trump last spoke over phone in December. Under the cloud of trade and geopolitical friction, India did not hold the Quad leader's summit in 2025 that was due. Modi has met Trump and his Japanese and Australian counterparts on separate occasions.