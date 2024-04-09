India Likely To Witness Normal Monsoon In 2024: Skymet Weather

Skymet Weather Services Pvt. said on Tuesday that this year's southwest monsoon, which lasts from June to September, would likely be normal. The private weather forecasting agency estimates it to be around 102% of the long-term average, with a margin of error of 5% on either side. The spread of normal monsoon is between 96% and 104% of the long-period average.

The weather phenomenon known as El Nino is changing to La Nina, which tends to bring stronger monsoon rain. This transition may cause some problems at the beginning of the season due to the remnants of El Nino, but the latter part of the season should be better, Skymet said in a release.

Apart from El Nino and La Nina, other factors like the Indian Ocean Dipole also influence the monsoon. A positive IOD combined with La Nina is expected to improve monsoon prospects. However, the start of the season may be affected by the quick change from El Nino to La Nina, and rainfall distribution might not be even throughout the season, according to Skymet.