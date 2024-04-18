Sun Pharma-FDA: Regulatory Concerns At Dadra facility Can Dent Sentiment, Say Analysts

The US Food and Drug Administration's classification of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s Dadra facility as 'official action indicated' has sparked concerns over the drugmaker's regulatory readiness, with both analysts and investors holding a bearish view on the stock. The recent technical and derivative data hints that the stock may fall up to Rs 1,330 apiece in the rest of the month.

"We are very bearish on the stock going forward," Anshul Jain, head of research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities Ltd., told NDTV Profit. The options chain also shows a similar trend with substantial short positions being buildup for the monthly expiry, he said.

The stock is likely to break the Rs 1,500 levels. The immediate support for pharmaceutical stock is between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,420 and the share price is expected to fall up to Rs 1,330 in April, according to Jain.

On April 12, shares of Sun Pharma had fallen over 4% during the day to the lowest in over three weeks after the FDA's action. The stock has been struggling to recover since then even though the fall in prices was limited.

A significant buying opportunity will be seen after the prices drop to Rs 1,330 apiece, according to Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa. On the upper end, heavy call writing was seen at monthly call option contracts of Rs 1,600 strike prices on Monday, indicating that no major upmove is expected in the stock during this month.

Both the analysts agreed that the recent action taken by the FDA at the Dadra unit could push the stock into a price-wise corrective phase.

But why is the recent inspection alarming for the brokerage firms? The OAI classification from the US drug regulator implies that the company will not be able to obtain the FDA approval for future products until remedial actions are taken.